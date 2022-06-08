SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,244 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,489. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

