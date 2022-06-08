SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 18,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,505. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

