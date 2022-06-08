SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. 32,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,411. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

