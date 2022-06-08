SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $60.29.

