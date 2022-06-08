SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,473 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 8.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 1.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $177,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. 439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,474. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.