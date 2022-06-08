SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.08 and a 200-day moving average of $405.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

