Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SIG opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $264,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

