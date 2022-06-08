Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,237. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

