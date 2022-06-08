Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 239,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 161.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.01. 30,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $297.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,298,800 shares of company stock worth $384,486,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.