Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.38. 976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.