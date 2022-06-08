Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,553 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. 56,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,967. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

