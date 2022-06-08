Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,985 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 237,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,065,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.