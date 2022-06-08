Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,985 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 237,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,065,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
