Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Invests $238,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 67,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

