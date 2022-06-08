Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,596,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,155,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,895,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,900,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,542,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,196. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $52.22.

