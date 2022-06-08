Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. 73,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,668. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

