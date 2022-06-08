Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. 30,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.