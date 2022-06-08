Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VEA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

