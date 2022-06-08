Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 163,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 700,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 294,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 613,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,177. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

