Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $11 Million Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 748.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Gogo makes up 1.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Gogo worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 26.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gogo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gogo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 9,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,192. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. Gogo’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

