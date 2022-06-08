Simcoe Capital Management LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 204,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. SciPlay accounts for 0.3% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 577,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,866,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 781,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,248. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

