Simplify Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $18.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,362.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,423.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,655.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

