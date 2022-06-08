Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,276,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,040,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. 5,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,164. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $238.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

