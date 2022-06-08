Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $623,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. LivaNova comprises approximately 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,232. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.