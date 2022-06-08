Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,524. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.19. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

