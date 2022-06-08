Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. 108,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,894,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

