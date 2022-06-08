Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

NFLX traded up $7.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

