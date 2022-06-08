Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,403,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $557.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

