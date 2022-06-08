Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 371,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Skillz has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $802.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 89.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 52.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

