Skye Global Management LP Buys 18,500 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 0.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average is $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

