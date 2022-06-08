Skye Global Management LP Buys New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. Skye Global Management LP owned 0.06% of RingCentral as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

Shares of RNG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. 5,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

