Skye Global Management LP Invests $17.83 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,000. Twitter makes up 0.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned 0.05% of Twitter at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,668,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 70.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,612,021. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 118,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,158,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.