Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP decreased its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Slam were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.