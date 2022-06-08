Slate Path Capital LP Has $104.10 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Slate Path Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,680,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 5.5% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $104,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,735,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,137,873. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

