Slate Path Capital LP Has $46.38 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Slate Path Capital LP cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 2.4% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Slate Path Capital LP owned 0.84% of Antero Resources worth $46,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 184,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 387,001 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

