Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 679,171 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,685,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $163,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 94,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 321,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,001,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

