Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $106.42 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,497 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $106,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,280,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 275,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

