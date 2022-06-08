Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $209.57 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140,384 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 5.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Target worth $209,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 63,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

