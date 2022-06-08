Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OTCMKTS SMID opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Smith-Midland has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Smith-Midland by 7.0% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 61,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

