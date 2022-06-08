Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OTCMKTS SMID opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Smith-Midland has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $47.99.
Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.
About Smith-Midland (Get Rating)
Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.
