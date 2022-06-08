Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 34.93 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.28. Smiths News has a 52 week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £86.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider David Blackwood bought 44,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £15,133.40 ($18,964.16).

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

