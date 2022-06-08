Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

SNA opened at $224.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $249.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.