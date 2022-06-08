Snowhook Capital Management LP Invests $17.94 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,000. CSX accounts for about 4.0% of Snowhook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. 184,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,710,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.