Snowhook Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 140,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,745,000. Salesforce accounts for about 8.0% of Snowhook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

