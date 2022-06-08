Socorro Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,452 shares during the quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,824. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

