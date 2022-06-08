Socorro Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 4.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

MS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,521. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

