Socorro Asset Management LP Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. 321,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,001,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.