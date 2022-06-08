Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires 719,314 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 6,040.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx makes up about 1.6% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of ChemoCentryx worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.95. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $42.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.