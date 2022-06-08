Sofinnova Investments Inc. Invests $19.88 Million in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,000. iRhythm Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $149.28. 1,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,507. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

