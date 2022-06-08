Sofinnova Investments Inc. Invests $21.55 Million in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 537,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,000. Xencor makes up 1.3% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Xencor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,233. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

