Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New $70.76 Million Investment in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,369,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,764,000. Roche accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Roche by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

