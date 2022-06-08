Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 3,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

