Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BMRN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 3,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
